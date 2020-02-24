Mission, Texas– Two teens wanted in connection to a string of burglaries were arrested over the weekend. 17-year-old Julio Beltran Ruiz and a 16-year-old minor were arrested this past saturday. Ruiz and the minor would check to see if any vehicles were unlocked and steal what they could find inside. When in police custody the two suspects were found with stolen guns in their possession.

“Lock your doors. Make sure you don’t leave any loose items visible to anybody. If you hear dogs barking, it doesn’t hurt just to look out the window and just check to see who’s out there.” Arturo Fuentes – Mission PD Investigator

Ruiz was charged with two counts of burglary of a vehicle and one count of unlawful carrying of a weapon. His bond set at $30,000. The minor is currently at a juvenile detention center.

