2 New COVID-19 Cases In Brownsville; 38-year-old Female, And 43-year-old Male

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — According to a press release just received, the City of Brownsville reports that it has received confirmation through its COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site of Two (2) Brownsville cases of COVID-19. A 38-year-old female from Brownsville and a 43-year-old male also from Brownsville have tested positive for COVID-19. These two cases are not related.

The 38-year-old female and 43-year-old male were both travel-related cases. The cases have been reported to the Cameron County Health Department for their contact investigation

The City of Brownsville COVID-19 Drive Thru Site is an initiative the City began on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, to assess the risk of COVID-19 cases in our community. If residents feel they need to get tested, we urge them to fill out the online questionnaire available on BTXcares.com.

