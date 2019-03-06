A 19-year-old is arrested this morning after having two warrants.

Riley Garza was charged with injury to a child and his bond was set at 200 thousand dollars. According to authorities, an investigation was conducted after Garza’s 6-month-old son received serious non-accidental bodily injuries, which include a broken hand and fingers, fractured skull and interrupted blood flow to the brain.

The baby is now in custody of Child Protective Services and Garza remains behind bars at the Webb County Jail.