Laredo, Texas– A call of shots fired south of the city ends with the arrest of a man accused of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Early this morning when officers patrolled an area, they noticed a blue colored vehicle with the rear lights illuminated but not in motion. As police approached the vehicle, they observed 19-year-old Samuel Enrique Lopez trying to put on his shorts. In the backseat, he saw a female completely nude, her age, 16-years-old. Her mother was called to the scene. She decided to press charges against Lopez.

Lopez now remains behind bars at the Webb County Jail without a bond.