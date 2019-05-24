An anonymous tip to the “report your competition” hotline leads to an arrest in Webb County.

Reports of suspicious activity on the 300 block of Ocean Drive prompted the county sheriff’s office narcotics unit to conduct an investigation. At the scene, 28 grams of cocaine, 2 ounces of marijuana and two semi-automatic guns were found. 19-year-old Ruben Moncivais III was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marihuana. The investigation continues.

Authorities remind the community to report these crimes to 415-2878.