18-Year-old Wanted For Criminal Mischief

Hidalgo County authorities need your help to locate a suspect accused of criminal mischief.

18-year-old Jose Angel Sanchez is 5 feet, seven inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Weslaco. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this man, you can call anonymously to (956) 668-TIPS.