McAllen police are asking for your help locating a man wanted in connection to an aggravated robbery.

An arrest warrant was issued for 18-year-old Julian Andres Solis for an incident at the 4300 block of South 23rd Street on June 9. Solis is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right shoulder and a last known address in Pharr.

Anyone with information on Solis’ whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 687-8477. A cash reward is available if your information leads to his arrest.