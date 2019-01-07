18-Year-Old Wanted For Aggravated Assault In Harlingen

Harlingen Police are on the search for a suspect accused of aggravated assault.

18-year-old Daniel Quinones Escorza Jr. is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. According to a statement, officers responded to a call at a local hospital where a victim with a stab wound had reported getting into an argument with Escorza Jr. at a residence. If you recognize him or know of his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-8477. All calls will be made anonymously.