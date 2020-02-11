Edinburg, Texas– An 18-year-old has been formally arraigned for posting several terroristic threats on social media.

Gustavo Garcia, of San Juan, went in front of a judge earlier today. Garcia was charged with ‘making a terroristic threat to local high schools’ and ‘exhibition of a firearm’. He used the social media platform, Snapchat, to make both of these threats.

We want to make sure that if anybody threatens our schools, or threats in nature like that, the police would investigate. There are consequences for making those types of threats.

A total bond of half a million dollars was given to Garcia. He is no longer able to use any social media platforms.

