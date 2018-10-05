17-Year-Old Wanted For Assault, Criminal Mischief And Child Endangerment

A 17-year-old is wanted in Primera for allegedly damaging a vehicle with a metal object and injuring several people.

Thomas Puente faces four charges for criminal mischief, assault and two counts child endangerment. The incident happened Monday at around 3 pm. According to authorities, they received a call about a disturbance at a residence between several teenagers and an adult.

“He came out of the house with a pipe in his hand, a steel object, and started damaging the vehicle by hitting the front windshield. By him doing that, the front passenger received several fragments of glass in her face and then also during the entire incident right behind him were two little kids.”

If you know of Puente’s whereabouts contact Primera Police at (956) 423-9654, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward.