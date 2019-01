Hidalgo County authorities need the community’s help in locating a suspect.

17-year-old Bryan Lee Valdez is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and a last known address in Donna. If you have any information that can lead authorities to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (956) 668-TIPS.