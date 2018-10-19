17-Year-Old Missing Since September, Last Seen Crossing To Nuevo Laredo

The Federal Bureau of Investigation needs the community’s help in solving a missing person’s case.

17-year-old Jose De Luna was last seen September 22 crossing to Nuevo Laredo by foot wearing red shorts and a black shirt. He is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and is a student at Nixon High School.