17-Year-Old Missing Since September, Last Seen Crossing To Nuevo Laredo
The Federal Bureau of Investigation needs the community’s help in solving a missing person’s case.
17-year-old Jose De Luna was last seen September 22 crossing to Nuevo Laredo by foot wearing red shorts and a black shirt. He is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and is a student at Nixon High School.
The FBI also needs help locating 33-year-old Yoshio Ordaz Garcia and 19-year-old Joshua Jay Hernandez who may have information regarding de luna’s disappearance. Ordaz works as a mechanic in Laredo and may be driving a black 2008 Chrysler 300 or a purple 2005 Jeep Liberty. Hernandez has a tattoo on his right leg that says “Genaro.” If you have any information, you may report it to the FBI San Antonio Division at (210) 225-6741.