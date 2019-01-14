16-Year-Old Facing Capital Murder Charges

Early Sunday morning, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call where one man was killed and another injured. Now the 16-year-old suspect is facing capital murder and criminal attempt capital murder charges.

The incident happened on the corner of Val Verde and Alberta Rd. in Donna at around 3:44 in the morning. At the scene, authorities found 69-year-old Arturo Hermes Hernandez, an employee of the restaurant, with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim, a 21-year-old, sustained the same injuries.

“While the deputy was administrating aid, the second victim identified the subject as a juvenile who he recognized that resides in the surrounding area. That victim was later loaded on an ambulance and transported to local hospital for medical treatment.”

According to Sheriff Eddie Guerra, a search warrant was obtained for a resident of Guadalupe Drive located down the street from where the crime took place.

“There, a 16-year-old juvenile was taken into custody where he later confessed to the stabbing of both victims.”

During the incident, the 16-year-old robbed the business and was injured while struggling with the 21-year-old, who remains in critical condition.

“Any information on this crime to please contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and that number is area code (956) 383-8114 or if they want to remain anonymous they can contact our Crime Stoppers hotline and that number is area code (956) 668-8477.”

The teen is believed to have acted alone. We will keep you updated as more information is made available.