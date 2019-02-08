16-Year-Old Dies At Hospital Following Shooting

Laredo Police have released an update in the case of a 16-year-old boy who was shot earlier this week.

Authorities have identified the victim who was shot inside his home, as Jesus Alejandro Ramirez Jr. Yesterday, the teenager died at a San Antonio hospital.

On Tuesday at about 12:43 midnight, the victim’s mother called police saying her son had been shot. Ramirez Jr. was taken to a local hospital but then transported to San Antonio where he was in stable but critical condition. The 16-year-old died from his injuries yesterday. The Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office has not determined if this incident is a homicide.

Laredo Police continue talking to neighbors in the area to determine if this was intentional or a drive-by shooting.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.