Football Scores
Week 5
  • Corpus Christi London 0 VS Monte Alto 0
    October 4
  • La Joya Palmview 0 VS Brownsville Pace 0
    October 4
  • Weslaco East 0 VS Edinburg High 0
    October 4
  • Laredo Cigarroa 13 VS Sharyland High 42
    Final
  • Kingsville King 10 VS Raymondville 45
    Final
  • Agua Dulce 54 VS Marine Military A 0
    Final
  • Progreso 7 VS Hidalgo 10
    Final
  • Port Isabel 37 VS Brownsville St. Joseph 0
    Final
  • Odem 42 VS Santa Rosa 14
    Final
  • Monte Alto 0 VS Taft 43
    Final
  • La Villa 14 VS Santa Maria 13
    Final
  • Grulla 42 VS Rio Hondo 55
    Final
  • Lyford 8 VS George West 46
    Final
  • Roma 7 VS Valley View 38
    Final
  • Edcouch-Elsa 16 VS Mercedes 23
    Final
  • Brownsville Porter 37 VS Mission Vet. Mem. 55
    Final
  • Brownsville Pace 48 VS PSJA Memorial 32
    Final
  • La Feria 21 VS Brownsville Rivera 14
    Final
  • Los Fresnos 0 VS Odessa Permian 56
    Final
  • Edinburg Vela 56 VS Edinburg North 7
    Final
  • Donna North 6 VS Weslaco East 56
    Final
  • PSJA North 34 VS La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 29
    Final
  • McAllen Rowe 36 VS McAllen High 3
    Final
  • La Joya High 25 VS PSJA High 46
    Final
  • Rio Grande City 21 VS Brownsville Vet. Mem. 35
    Final
  • PSJA Southwest 27 VS La Joya Palmview 28
    Final
  • Weslaco High 44 VS Edinburg Economedes 0
    Final
  • Mission High 38 VS McAllen Memorial 42
    Final

